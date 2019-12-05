Defiance County fatal crash remains under investigation

The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday in Delaware Township.

At 9:31 a.m., the patrol received a call about a vehicle in a ditch with an unresponsive driver on Defiance-Paulding County Line Rd., east of Coffin Rd.

A 2006 Ford Explorer, driven by Stephanie Hall, 42, was eastbound on Defiance-Paulding County Line Rd. when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and becoming airborne. The vehicle then struck several trees, coming to rest along the banks of the Maumee River.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash currently remains under investigation.