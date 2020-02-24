Defiance man dead after Friday morning crash

One person is dead after a crash Friday morning on State Route 111 near Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township.

Rex E. Wimmer was northbound on SR 111 when his vehicle was struck head-on by a car driven by Fabian J. Aguilar, 33, of Oakwood. Aguilar failed to negotiate a curve and drove left of center.

Wimmer, 75, of Defiance, was transported by ProMedica Air to ProMedica Toledo Hopsital, where he later died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Aguilar was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center then transferred to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.