Defiance man recognized by OSP for wearing seat belt during February crash

Dennis J. Terrazas joined Ohio's "Saved by the Belt" Club after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries during an incident on State Route 117 in Allen County on February 27.

The Defiance resident received a certificate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Recker. The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

“Dennis is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Tim Grigsby, Lima Post commander said in a press release. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.