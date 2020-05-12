Defiance woman arrested after intentionally ramming police car

A Defiance woman is being charged after following a police cruiser and intentionally ramming the back of the car early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday, a Defiance Police officer was on patrol and observed a car following him driving erratically. The officer attempted to turn on a street to turn around, but the vehicle followed and intentionally struck the rear of the police car.

A pursuit ensued into the downtown Defiance area, where an officer performed a pursuit intervention technique and brought the pursuit to an end.

The driver of the vehicle, Carole Ysasada, 65, was arrested. Charges are pending.