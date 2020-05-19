Definition Fitness reopening new space after COVID-19 closure

The old location of Definition Fitness off Central Avenue closed over two months ago under the direction of Governor Mike Dewine's Stay at Home order.

When the gym reopens on May 26th, it will be at a new location, one that will cater to social distancing requirements.

Ohio gyms can open! We will have our new location up and ready for opening day! If you missed it, the new address is... Posted by Definition Fitness 24/7 on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Owner Marcus Zapata says they've measured and spaced out all machines to be at least 6 feet apart.

Trainers employed at the gym will wear a mask and gloves while on the job, but that will not be required of members.

He mentions how one of the trainers has voluntarily been making masks for members as well.

"We are not requiring that our members wear a mask but we understand the concerns that a lot of people will probably have. So if they're unable to have a mask or supply one of their own, she will supply one to them."

In addition, employees will frequently wipe down the equipment with disinfectant, and an additional professional cleaning crew will come in to thoroughly clean the space overnight.

"To come during an off-peak time would probably be the best option for somebody that might have concerns about re-entering the gym," adds Zapata. "That would be from the hours of 10 am until roughly 3 pm our activity is really low. "

When the gym first reopens, they will not be taking new members, to keep their capacity limited to below the 50% restriction of fitness facilities.

"Our members are loyal and we want to respect that loyalty by doing anything we can to provide easy access to the club."

The gym will still provide open access for members 24/7 and offer personal training.

For more information on Definition Fitness and updates to their policies, click here to visit their Facebook page

