Delta High School seniors to graduate at drive-in theater

Many high school seniors aren't getting the chance to walk across the stage and get their diploma this spring, but Delta High School found a unique solution: taking the show on the road from Taylor Street down to Henry County, at the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater.

"Everybody's life has been turned upside down," says superintendent Dr. Ted Haselman. "In my 24 years in education, I've never seen anything like this. To try and give some normalcy as best we can for our students is really important, and we believe we're in a position that we're ready to pull that off for them."

Graduation will look a little different this year, with pre-recorded speeches on the screen from the principal and class president, but they'll keep as much tradition as possible. Seniors will still get pictures taken with their cap and gown, and those graduating with honors will also be recognized.

Ramzie Hockenberry is a busy member of the Delta class of 2020 -- with softball, karate, bowling and marching band as just a few extracurricular examples.

"When I got the email this morning, I was so excited," says Hockenberry. "I started texting my friends like 'oh my gosh, guys, they're actually pulling this off for us!' My hopes were really low for a while, since it's just a terrible time."

Ramzie's family now has one last chance to celebrate a high school achievement before she heads off for her Air Force enlistment -- and her mother couldn't be more proud.

"I'm so happy they're trying to do stuff for them, says Noelia Garza. "I graduated in 1985 [from Delta], so I would love to see her go down and get her diploma. It's going to be different, but at least they're doing it, for sure!"

Dr. Haselman says it's a great way to provide lasting memories for seniors as they head on out into the world, even if the world feels a little upside-down at the moment.

"This means a lot to have a lot of people working together for the betterment of our students who have had a tough spring," he adds. "There have been a lot of people working behind the scenes to make this happen and to pull this off, and hopefully it'll be a memorable event for our students."

The ceremony will take place on the originally-scheduled date of Thursday, May 28th, with a full police escort from Delta to the drive-in theater just outside Liberty Center.