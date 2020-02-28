Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms

The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday.

Saturday's primary in South Carolina is an amuse-bouche for Super Tuesday. (Source: CNN)

The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden’s strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place.

But it’s also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests.

About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.

