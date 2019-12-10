Democrats to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump

House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., departs after the House Judiciary Committee heard investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

That’s according to two sources familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss the proceedings and granted anonymity.

One of the people says Democrats are expected to put forward one charge against the Republican president of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.

Democratic leaders preparing articles of impeachment against Trump are expected to announce next steps early Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry Monday night in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump.

The president denies wrongdoing.

