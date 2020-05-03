Dental hygienists call for dental offices to stay closed

Ohio dental offices started opening back up yesterday. But dental hygienists across the country are asking for them to close back up.

Governor DeWine gave dental offices the green light to resume practicing if a safe environment can be established. Many dental hygienists safe that's not possible.

"Dentists, veterinarians, should also, beginning May 1, be able to be at full steam ahead," said Governor DeWine in his press briefing on April 27.

"Dental hygienists all over the United States are banding together trying to get this reversed before hygienists, assistants, and doctors all start getting sick," says one local hygienist who spoke to 13abc anonymously for fear of retaliation from their employer.

Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says dentists will only open if it's safe.

"If a practice does not have appropriate gear, they're not going to move forward," she says.

But this hygienist says there's no amount of gear that could ever make it safe.

"There's no way to clean the air. There's no way to clean the carpets properly," they say.

The hygienist says that dental work creates aerosols that can linger in the air for up to three hours.

"The only mask proven to stop the aerosols is the N95... Our patients can't wear them. They're laying there with their mouths open breathing in everybody else's aerosols," says the hygienist.

The hygienist says dental workers will start getting sick.

"We're going to be the next surge. We are absolutely certain of it," they say.

And the hygienist fears it's a vicious cycle that puts patients at risk.

"Petrified. We love our patients. They're like our friends and family, If one of them got sick and it was traced back to us, that would just kill us," they say.

13abc has checked in with dentists over the last few days to hear about the safety protocols they will be implementing. Employees will all be wearing masks t all times. Many dentists will have patients wait for their appointments in their cars and will screen patients and employees for COVID-19 symptoms before entering.