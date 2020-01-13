Dental program to provide free care to children in northwest Ohio

For the seventeenth year, members of the Toledo Dental Society will provide free dental care for hundreds of children in northwest Ohio as part of the "Give Kids a Smile" program.

Offered at three different locations, the program will be held on Friday, Feb. 7. Appointments are required and fill up quickly, so interested families are asked to call as soon as possible.

Locations are:

The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio (Madison Ave.; 419-241-6215)

UTMC Dental Residency Program (Arlington Ave.; 419-383-3504)

Owens C.C. Dental Hygiene Clinic (Oregon Rd., Perrysburg; 567-661-7294)

Dentists and hygienists will provide free dental care, including simple teeth cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions for children up to the age of 18.