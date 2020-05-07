Dentist offices reopen with extra precautions and a new normal

As Ohio began the process of reopening last week, dental offices were among the first to get back to work.

Locally, Frankel Dentistry is making sure workers are ready to treat patients while still social distancing. Workers were training to follow the Ohio State Dental Board's new protocols.

While Frankel Dentistry has been open for emergencies the last several weeks, they opened up to all patients last week.

This is how they will conduct business: waiting rooms will be empty as patients are asked to wait in their cars; patients are asked to wear a face mask; staff members will take patient temperatures and answer several questions about possible symptoms before they are allowed inside, and they will be asked to wash their hands and rinse their mouth with mouthwash before even seeing the dentist.

All staff members are required to wear face masks and shields. Dr. Jon Frankel said these extra steps are not just for patient safety, but also for himself and his staff.

"We are the number one profession at risk because of our proximity to patients and aerosol spray," Frankel said.

"Immediately after the governor made the announcement, our phones have been ringing like crazy. We took action, we brought everyone in. We have had three days to properly prepare to take on this new normal."

That new normal will likely mean appointments will likely run longer due to the extra measures in place.