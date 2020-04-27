Dentists, veterinarians and optometrists ready for patients after coronavirus shutdown

As the Governor opens up medical practices to patients again for the types of offices that were ordered close, there are a lot of Doctor’s breathing a sigh of relief. Dr. Angela Jackson is an Optometrist in Rossford and says this time has been an enormous financial strain.

“We're small but there are 11 employees. Just the income and their income. I worry about the patients.”

Dr. Jackson says she’s grateful she received the SBA Paycheck Protection Loan, which will help her pay for staff and overhead, but she shares, this will take a long time to recover financially.

“It's going to be a slow recovery. Especially when we get back, we're going to be at maybe 40-percent production.”

The same scenario is playing out in Dental and Oral Surgeons offices as well. Dr. Matthew Holdship is an Oral Surgeon with the Harbor Light Oral Surgeons group.

“In terms of operating as a business...we're operating at a loss every day.”

That’s because Dental and Oral Surgery practices remain open for emergency care with a couple of employees. “We’ve had to lay off the majority of our staff.”

And while they like other Dental and Optometrist practices will be changing the way they do business when they go back, “We don't allow anybody in the waiting room. They're going to have their temperature checked and screened for any symptoms of Coronavirus.”

It will be a slow and gradual financial recovery.

“I don't think you're going to ever be able to make that up. But hopefully, we can get back to being pretty solvent again.

