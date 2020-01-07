Department of Agriculture releases 2020 Ohio fair schedule

It might be winter and snow in the weather forecast, but the Ohio Department of Agriculture is already thinking fair season.

The Department released its list of official dates for the 2020 fair season, which includes Ohio's 94 county fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair kicks off the season on June 13. A complete fair schedule can be found by clicking here.

Other fairs in northwest Ohio include: Putnam County (June 22-27); Lucas County (July 13-19); Ottawa County (July 20-26); Seneca County (July 27-Aug. 2); Wood County (Aug. 3-10); Erie County (Aug. 11-16); Henry County (Aug. 13-20); Defiance County (Aug. 22-29); Sandusky County (Aug. 25-30); Hancock County (Sept. 2-7); Fulton County (Sept. 4-10), and Williams County (Sept. 12-19).

The Ohio State Fair is July 29-Aug. 9 in Columbus.

