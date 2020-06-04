Department of Diversity and Inclusion being established in Lucas County

A new department will be created to help promote racial equity, county policy initiatives in diversity and inclusion, and implement strategies to address social injustices in Lucas County.

The Board of Lucas County Commissioners announced the creation of the Department of Diversity and Inclusion on Tuesday.

“We are proud of the work that the Board has accomplished over the past years to promote racial equity and diversity and inclusion in county operations. However, we realize we must take the necessary steps to provide a more comprehensive and strategic approach on how we address the challenges that hold back the minority populations in our community,” Tina Skeldon Wozniak, President of the Lucas County Commissioners, said in a press release. “Today, we are happy to announce a critical first step to enhance engagement in social justice and inclusivity by creating the Department of Diversity and Inclusion."

According to the press release, the department will be tasked with fulfilling the following responsibilities:

• Review current county policies and procedures to ensure diversity and inclusion in hiring practices and departmental leadership, provide enhanced training and education opportunities for staff that address racism and bias, and offer resources and guidance to elected office-holders and agencies.

• Develop a robust minority business enterprise (MBE) and tracking program in the county procurement system and provide additional MBE growth opportunities.

• Engagement of the community to focus on issues impacting minority populations and provide enhanced opportunities for people of color to get access to county services.

• Create inclusive workforce development opportunities, social services, and additional programming in the community.

• Oversee the county’s efforts to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act and provide outreach to those with disabilities.

• Understand the effects that racial inequality has on the delivery of our economic development initiatives, the criminal justice system, and social, public utilities, and safety services in our community and develop solutions that address the delivery of these services.