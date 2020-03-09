Deshler K-9 is home after spending weeks at OSU vet clinic

An amazing update to a story we've been following for weeks. K-9 Zeus is back home, and his handler says it's nothing short of a miracle.

The Deshler police dog had a number of critical medical issues that left him fighting for his life last month. After a heart problem and a massive seizure, Chief Brian Robinson thought he would have to say goodbye to his partner and faithful friend. When he walked in to the ICU at The Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center to see Zeus, something remarkable happened. Zeus lifted his head and whimpered.

Chief Robinson says that's when he knew Zeus had a fighting chance. After spending several weeks at Ohio State, Zeus began to make incredible progress. "At first, he couldn't see, he could not walk, he couldn't eat on his own. He was being fed through a tube. Slowly he began to make small improvements. I decided that as long as he was going to fight, I would be right by his side and make sure he got whatever he needed," said Chief Robinson.

Zeus was discharged last Thursday. He's now continuing to recover at home with Chief Robinson. The chief and his girlfriend made the trip to Columbus every day to see Zeus, and that dedication is continuing. Chief Robinson is sleeping on the couch so he can get up every couple hours and give Zeus medicine and let him outside.

After not being able to stand up, let alone walk, Zeus is now going for short walks around the neighborhood. "I hope to have him with me for a long time to come. Whatever we have to do to make that possible, we'll do. If he is just a pet from here on out that's okay. He's here and that's all I can ask for, " said Chief Robinson.

The Deshler Police Department quickly went through all of the money it had set aside to care for Zeus, and the insurance policy on the K-9 doesn't cover things that are non-work related.

Sales of a special t-shirt netted more than $4,000 for the medical bills.

People have also made direct donations to his account at OSU.

At last check, the bill is still more than $13,000.

If you'd like to make a direct donation at OSU, click THIS LINK and make sure to use the reference number 644579 for Zeus.

