Deshler man killed in motorcycle accident

A Deshler man is dead after an afternoon motorcycle accident.

The accident happened on SR 235 in Pleasant Township just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's office, Donald Rosebrook, 71, was riding his Harley when he lost control on a curve. The bike hit a ditch and went into a field.

Rosebrook was transported to the hospital where he was prounounced dead. His passenger, Bonnie Rosebrook, was taken to a Lima hospital by Life Flight. Her condition has not been released.

