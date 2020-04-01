Deshler man leads Findlay Police on pursuit that ends on I-75

A Deshler man led Findlay Police on a high speed chase on I-75 before eventually pulling over and obeying with official commands late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:37 p.m., officers saw a vehicle traveling west on County Rd. 99 fail to stop at a red light at Speedway Dr.

The officers in a marked patrol car turned on their overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle, Mark Phillips, 41, failed to comply.

Phillips continued west on CR 99 and turned north on I-75. The patrol car stayed in pursuit, with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour on the interstate, before Phillips partially pulled off the highway at mile marker 162.

Initially, Phillips did not comply with orders to exit the vehicle, but he eventually got out of the car.

He was detained and give field sobriety tests, but those did not provide enough intoxication for a charge of OVI. There was an opened can of beer in the vehicle.

Phillips was issued citations for failure to comply and disobey a traffic control device, and open container in a motor vehicle.

He was released to a sober friend while another sober friend drove the vehicle to a local residence.