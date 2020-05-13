Despite delays, progress continues at Cannaley Treehouse Village

In the midst of a pandemic, the Metroparks have offered normalcy through nature -- though their latest offering has been delayed a couple of months.

The Cannaley Treehouse Village was originally slated to hold its grand opening on May 13th, though current events have hampered efforts to complete the experience the way Metroparks had envisioned.

As spokesperson Scott Carpenter explains the project timeline: "With a light winter, we were able to work longer than in a typical Toledo winter... but things slowed down due to the health crisis. With about a month of little to no progress being made, now we're back on track."

Public reservations for the treehouses -- with individual themes and evocative names like "The Lair" and "The Dragline" -- will open July 1st, though winners of a lottery already held by the Metroparks will be the first to experience the village. Carpenter says those reservations "might be spotty for the first year to 18 months, in terms of availability."

Hammock and tent platforms start at $30/night, all the way up to their deluxe 6-person treehouse at $225/night -- and the finishing touches are still being added to the already-impressive complex.

"We've still got some landscaping going on," says Carpenter, "boardwalks to add in, restroom building, and the fire pit is still coming along."

It's clear that many of the construction crew members have done their homework... literally, in some cases. One man fashioned the metal roofs in his home workshop, another making hand-carved wooden basins during the state's stay-at-home order.

This labor of love may be delayed, but Carpenter says it'll all be worth it. "We could use some good news. This is great for our region, and a nice reflection of Toledo than what people may sometimes think of us."

For more information, visit the Metroparks Toledo website.