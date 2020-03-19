Despite travel, local flight attendant can't get Convid-19 test

Another big concern both nationally and locally is the limited supply of Covid-19 tests and who's not getting them. That includes a local flight attendant who's been in and out of some of the hot bed cities.

That woman lives in Wood County but her work takes her all over the country and has done so in particular in the last few weeks. She still can't get a Covid-19 test.

Madison, New Orleans and Cleveland are just some the cities in the last few days for this flight attendant who asked not to be identified. Her travels include places like New York City. When she got home, she felt ill.

“I had the tightness in the chest. At the time I didn't know if I had a fever. I was feeling hot when I got home. I was coughing, dry coughing a lot,” said this flight attendant.

She's called the hotline to get a Covid-19 test but was denied. Potentially in part because she does not have a very high fever.

"We all want to be sure we're OK and if were just at home and I randomly just thought I had this virus and I hadn't been anywhere I could see how it could make me sound ridiculous,” said this flight attendant.

Tests are not only in short supply locally but also nationwide. That's one of the biggest complaints about this pandemic. So while she now waits and recovers with prescription medicine, the worry and wonder are there.

"It's being passed along so quickly that you would hope they have more of these tests for people that really have the symptoms,” the flight attendant added.

People are being screened on the phone before being allowed to a testing site but we do know people are being screened, getting that code number to go to the testing site and then being denied the test when they get to the site. The tests are in very short supply.

