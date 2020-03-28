Detroit Auto Show canceled: FEMA to use space for hospital

The Detroit Auto Show, formerly know as the North American International Auto Show is canceled for 2020.

The show was set to make its June debut in a matter of months but that appears to be on hold.

According to multiple new sources in Detroit, including the Detroit News, the federal government is taking over the TCF convention center and using the space as a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients.

This is a developing story, stick with 13abc as additional information becomes available.