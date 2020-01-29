Detroit Metro Airport rolling out enhancing passenger screening due to coronavirus

Passengers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will be going through enhanced screen in response to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

(MGN)

According to a statement from airport officials, the Airport Authority is working with the CDC, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and airline partners and tenants to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The airport offers direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai from its McNamara Terminal.

In addition to enhanced passenger screenings, the janitorial staff has increased the frequency of its cleaning schedule in the International Arrivals area.