Detroit Metropolitan Airport selected to accept flights from China

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is one of 11 airports selected by the Department of Homeland Security to receive flights from China.

On February 2, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began enforcing restrictions for all passenger flights to the United States carrying individuals who have recently traveled from China.

U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within 14 days of their arrival in the U.S. are only being directed to airports where the federal government has added public health resources to implement enhanced screening procedures.

“Our team at Detroit Metropolitan Airport is committed to assisting our federal partners in their efforts to protect the public from exposure to the coronavirus,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Although airport staff does not conduct passenger screening, our emergency responders are prepared to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments with medical transportation and police escorts, when needed. Also, out of an abundance of caution, we’re cleaning the Federal Inspection Station—also known as the International Arrivals area—more frequently in both the McNamara and North terminals.”

The Airport Authority will provide updates when possible.

For more information, visit the DHS website.

