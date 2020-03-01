Dick Anderson dies at the age of 90

Richard "Dick" Anderson, Chairman Emeritus and former CEO of The Andersons Inc in Maumee, has died. He was 90-years-old.

A spokesperson for The Andersons, Inc. confirmed with 13abc that Anderson died shortly after 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 1st.

Dick Anderson was a businessman, philanthropist, and supporter of Northwest Ohio. He grew up working for the company that his father, Harold, created in 1947. Anderson's first job with the company was working as a crew boss on the construction of the first grain elevator in Maumee. Dick later served as President and CEO of The Andersons, Inc. in 1986.

In 1999, he was named Chairman of the Board and in May 2009 was named Chairman Emeritus.

Dick spent much of his life giving back to charities and non-profits throughout the area, serving on the board of the Toledo Symphony, the Toledo Museum of Art, and the Toledo Community Foundation. His charity work earned him the 2001 Governor’s Award – Ohio Arts Patron distinction.

His work as a local business leader earned him numerous honors, including being named Pacemaker of the Year in 1989 by the University of Toledo’s School of Business Administration. In 1999, the UT School of Business awarded Dick an Honorary Doctorate of Commercial Science Degree and in 2005 Lourdes College conferred to him a Doctor of Public Service.

In the summer of 2001, the Ohio Agricultural Council inducted him into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame. Most recently, Dick was honored as The New Hope Community Foundation’s Christian Business Leader for 2002.

Dick earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in agriculture from Michigan State University in 1953. He and his wife Fran have six children and 24 grandchildren and live in Maumee.

The company will be releasing a detailed statement tomorrow.