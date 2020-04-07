Disaster Veteran Talks Northwest Ohio Covid-19 Response

Lucas County is looking to a veteran of disaster preparedness to help put together our Covid-19 response.

Dr. Paul Rega M.D. from UTMC taught a class for 10 years about preparing for and responding to a pandemic.

Rega also has extensive experience in putting together disaster response.

Rega is part of the team assembling the Seagate Center as an overflow facility for patients during the expected surge of Covid-19 patients.

"We can manage hundreds of people, maybe up to 400 people," says Rega.

The site will initially handle non-Covid patients. "So the walking wounded, the people with lacerations, the ankle sprains, the headaches, things of that sort. it may also be a place to transition patients from the hospital who are in the process of going home, but we could use heir beds in the hospital, because the hospital is going to be the place where the Covid-19 patients are going to receive their initial care." Rega says given the latest estimates on flattening the curve, we may not even need the Seagate Center beds. "Maybe we've done everything we could possibly do. The population that we have in Northwest Ohio with the social distancing and wearing their masks and things of that sort that we may ave already flattened the curve sufficiently enough that hospitals themselves can handle the Covid patients."

Dr. Rega adds that there is a team in place that is monitoring our cases in the region on an hour by hour basis. "We will see indicators and that could be bed space, that could be ventilator supply, that could be ED visits. And seeing any trend or any surge in any of those indicators will immediately trigger a response on he part of the teams to accommodate that."

