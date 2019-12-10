Distracted driving cause of commercial vehicle crash on I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash early Tuesday morning on I-75 South in North Baltimore.

At approximately 4:23 a.m., a semi driven by Jeffrey A. Smothers, 61, rear ended a semi driven by Samson Samson, 68, in the right lane of the highway.

According to information from the Highway Patrol, Smothers became distracted and ran into the back of the other semi. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the highway.

Smothers was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Samson was not injured.

Smothers was cited for failing to maintain assured cleared distance, distracted driving, and failure to wear a safety belt.