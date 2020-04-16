Doctors: Don't ignore other health emergencies amid pandemic

Governor DeWine says phase one of the slow re-open will include adding elective surgeries back at hospitals.

He is giving hospitals state-wide until next Wednesday to come up with a plan that explains how this can happen safely, while still conserving PPE.

The leading cause of death in the United States remains heart disease.

Doctors say it's important to not ignore the signs and symptoms of other health emergencies during this crisis.

Local doctors say our hospitals are safe and not at capacity. So, if you start experiencing symptoms of an emergency like a heart attack or stroke...

"911 is where you go with that even in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. I have no doubt that we have what we need to handle this situation," said Dr. James Bingle, ProMedica Physicians Cardiology.

It's been nearly a month since Dr. Amy Acton ordered all non-essential or elective surgeries to be postponed in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment.

Governor DeWine says while making sure there's enough PPE for those on the front-lines is still vital, opening hospitals back up is the next step.

He asked the Ohio Hospital Association to come up with a plan.

"Six days from now they owe me a report and we will share that information with you as soon as we get it," Governor DeWine said Thursday.

Cardiologist Ahed Nahhas says patients with symptoms serious enough to call 9-1-1 prior to the pandemic, now are not.

"Now they're scared. So, they have symptoms and they wait on the symptoms and some of them may end up dying, some of them may not. And those who are not having bad outcome immediately, I think in 3-4 months from now we're going to see surge of people who have complications from heart attacks that did not kill them," said Dr. Nahhas.

As the curve flattens, the message is focused on moving forward.

"You should still seek medical attention and not be too scared because if you die from a rupture of the appendix or die from the virus what difference does it make? Death is death whether you're hit by a car or die by the virus," said Dr. Nahhas.

"It's OK to reach out to emergency rooms. Our hospitals are very, very safe places. Our hospitals are becoming hospitals without walls," said Dr. Acton.