Doctors: Severe allergy season likely is warm winter continues

Below-freezing temperatures have been few-and-far-between this winter. And if you suffer from certain allergies, a mild winter now means a tough spring ahead.

"We've had a fairly busy winter," says Dr. Safadi, an allergist. He says most of his patients right now are dealing with viral infections and indoor allergies. And in a month, he still expects to be busy.

"Warmer weather might mean a better chance for the plants to make more pollen when the springtime comes in the next few weeks. So, we expect a fairly strong allergy season coming to us this year," he explains.

He says colder winters stress plants and keep them from producing a lot of pollen. So, there is still time.

"If we do get some cold weather in the next few weeks, that can put a damper on some of the pollen those plants would produce," says Dr. Safadi.

And in the same way, your pets may still be suffering from allergies. Dr. Anne Bergstrom says her practice has been busy too.

Dr. Bergstrom says, "We often kill the plant material off, and we're not doing that in a warm winter. And then you add the rain and winds, which kick everything anyway. A lot of the dogs are still having allergy issues."

She says the signs can be obvious that your dog has allergies.

"Most common is itching," she says. "They'll bite their feet, scratch at their skin, abdomen, they get skin infections, ear infections can occur as a secondary problem."

For humans, allergies can seem similar to a viral infection.

Dr. Safadi adds, "You get the congestion, the stuffy nose, some sneezing. But when you get a virus, you get other things. You get a fever, you get chills, maybe a sore throat."

Dr. Safadi says that he usually starts counting pollen at the end of February, but if the weather stays warm like this, he may start counting within the next couple of weeks.