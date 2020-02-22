Documents show U of M knew about doctor assault allegations decades ago

Documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press show University of Michigan officials were warned more than four decades ago that one of its doctors was fondling patients during medical exams.

But the records show Dr. Robert E. Anderson continued working there despite a demotion, and that he went on to allegedly abuse again as a physician with the school's athletic department.

The documents released by prosecutors cite several former students who say the late doctor had molested them at various times over several decades. They also cite a former supervisor at the university who says he confronted Anderson about the allegations some 40 years ago.