Dodging icy mess after weekend snowstorm

Toledo saw nearly 6 inches of snow this weekend, and Bowling Green saw about 3. Usually, those are easy amounts for plow drivers to keep up with, but the icy aftermath was the concern as temperatures took a dive. And to make cleanup easy, preps had to be made early.

On a county scale, snow emergencies range from level 1 to level 3. But other snow emergencies were issued this past weekend.

"The city's snow emergency is really just a parking restriction," explains Joe Fawcett, Assistant Municipal Administrator with the City of Bowling Green. He says city administrators will issue a snow emergency for at least 2 inches of snow.

"It's a way for us to clear the streets curb to curb without cars in the way, and we can actually get the salt and the brine all the way to the curb and get it dried out," he says.

County snow emergencies are issued by the sheriff and are based on driving conditions. But city snow emergencies are meant to get cars off the street: a priority this weekend.

"At the point that we declared… the snow had dissipated a little bit, but we were looking at the dropping temperatures over the next 24-48 hours, and we wanted to ensure that the snow streets got completely cleared and dried before it turned into either an ice skating rink or big snow boulders," says Fawcett.

During snow removal from this weekend's snowstorm, someone had a vehicle parked on a street in BG, and a plow truck had to go around it while removing snow, leaving a snow mound in place. People driving down that particular street have to go into the other lane of traffic to avoid the icy mound.

Fawcett tells 13abc, "There were certainly some questions that we received. ’The sun is shining, it's 40 degrees and you called a snow emergency, I don't understand what's going on.'"

In all, BG police issued 30 tickets and had 13 vehicles towed. But it could have been more.

Fawcett says of Bowling Green Police: "They don't just ticket and tow, they will actively try to identify whose car that is, and then go find them and let them know that they need to move their car."

13abc also reached out to other municipalities on their parking restrictions during snow events. The City of Toledo issues a parking ban if a snow emergency is declared for the county. To learn more about how Toledo leaders handle snow removal, click here. Administrators in Perrysburg say they don't have a formal protocol. We’re still waiting to hear back from Maumee and Sylvania leaders.