COVID-19 antibody testing ramps up though effects remain unknown

All the first responder top brass rolled up their sleeves to start a new wave of antibody testing through Mercy Health.

Over 600 first responders in Lucas County have the option of free testing over the next six weeks.

Overall, local rescue workers are faring better than other parts of the country when it comes to positive COVID cases. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported no local positive COVID cases among its troopers despite having to interact with a wide variety of drivers. Captain John Altman says “We come into contact with people from all over the world really because they're traveling across the state of Ohio.”

While dozens have been quarantined for caution, only a couple of Toledo Police have tested positive for COVID-19. Toledo Police Chief George Kral says “We did incredibly well in my opinion. There are some departments who lost 10% of their personnel.”

Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminsky says Toledo Fire has had about a dozen firefighters test positive for COVID. “This opportunity will give us more data to see if we had more infections than we actually did. And do we have some type of herd immunity moving forward if there is going to be a second wave.”

Mercy Health Dr. Kevin Casey says the antibody testing is 99% accurate, but it’s still a wildcard if it helps. “We don't know how long it protects you. We don't even know for sure that it does. But we have every reason to believe that it does. The other Coronaviruses that we've experienced do.”

