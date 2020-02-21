Dog found in Toledo park dies after emergency surgery

A disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty. Three dogs were found running loose in a Toledo park. A Good Samaritan says she found the three English Bull Dogs in Ottawa Park Sunday morning.

Source: Toledo Area Humane Society

She was able to catch them and took them to Lucas County Canine Care and Control. They were all transferred to the Toledo Area Humane Society Tuesday as part of a cruelty investigation. Two of the dogs are recovering, but the third died after emergency surgery.

Winston is the dog that died after surgery. He was in horrific condition when he was found. He was emaciated and had muscle atrophy. He also had difficulty walking and standing. He was described as a skeleton with flesh on him.

A vet went right to work trying to find answers, and an x-ray revealed a blockage in his intestines. During surgery, the vet found material running all the way from his stomach to his lower intestine. According to the humane society, the material was some kind of cloth, and parts of it had mulch stuck to it.

Experts say this was a slow and painful process for Winston. He withered away to nothing by skin and bones over the course of weeks and maybe even months.

The two other dogs found with Winston have been named Schmidt and Nick. They were also thin, and they have some skin issues. However, they are both expected to make a full recovery. After they are given a clean bill of health, Nick and Schmidt will be up for adoption.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Toledo Area Humane Society at (419) 891-1561. According to investigators, once the owner of the dogs is found they will likely be charged. They could be facing a felony. The head of the humane society says the charge will depend on the course of the investigation.

If you find yourself in a situation like this with your pet, ask for help.