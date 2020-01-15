Dog found near death in Toledo continues his remarkable recovery

It's a case that shocked people around the country, and the world. A dog that was found near death in Toledo continues to make a remarkable recovery.

Bogey recovering

Bogey wasn't expected to make it through the first night. But he beat the odds, and he is well on his way to a happy and healthy life.

Bogey was taken in by the Lucas County Pit Crew. He was basically a skeleton with flesh on him when he was rescued in mid-December.

He also had serious infections in both eyes. Bogey's right eye was removed last week. He is still getting medicine multiple times a day in the left eye in hopes of saving it.

His foster mom says he is becoming more playful as he continues to heal. She says he loves people and dogs. He is starting to have some interest in toys, but she says his real love is sniffing everything in the yard.

Bogey's tale of survival has gained international attention, with messages recently coming in for him from Belgium and The United Kingdom.

His former owner, Ashley Roderick, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. She's scheduled to appear in Toledo Municipal Court Friday.