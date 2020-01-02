Dog found near death in Toledo is making remarkable progress

A dog that was found near death has made an incredible turnaround in a matter of weeks. After receiving around-the-clock vet care for more than two weeks, Bogey has moved into a foster home. He was surrendered to the Lucas County Pit Crew by his owner in December.

There's still a long road ahead, but Bogey is expected to be fully recovered in the next few months.

When you see Bogey today, It's hard to believe that he's the same dog we first introduced you to less than three weeks ago. After he was surrendered to the Pit Crew in mid-December, he was hospitalized immediately. Vets weren't sure Bogey would even make it through the night. He weighed just 18-pounds, and could not stand.

After several days at the hospital, Bogey started to show small signs of improvement. Getting weight on has been a gradual process, but there have already been big results. He weighed in at 37 pounds Thursday morning, a nearly 20-pound weight gain.

In addition to being emaciated, Bogey had serious infections in both eyes. His right eye will have to be removed, but the hope is his left eye can be saved.

Interest in Bogey's story has come from around the world. There's been a lot of help from here at home too. According to the Pit Crew, many people have made donations for other dogs in addition to helping with Bogey's care.

As you can imagine, there's been a lot of interest in adopting Bogey. The Pit Crew already has a special family in mind when he's ready for a forever home. However, the rescue group has plenty of other dogs looking for a home.

The Toledo Area Humane Society is seeking multiple cruelty charges against Bogey's owner including a felony and two misdemeanors.

The felony is because of prolonged suffering and permanent injury to the dog. One of the misdemeanors is for failing to provide medical care.

Investigators are hoping to file the charges in the coming days.