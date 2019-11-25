Archbold dog groomer explains actions caught on tape

We’re now hearing from the woman in what some consider some pretty disturbing video. She's now facing animal cruelty charges.

Theresa Taylor says she's simply disciplining the animals as she grooms what she calls "difficult dogs."

Tylor says when people have difficult dogs, they came to her salon in Archbold.

"I've never hurt a dog in my life. Those dogs may get spankings for being bad dogs but I've never hurt a dog in my entire life,” said Taylor.

She contends the video clip connected to the investigation doesn't tell the whole story and that not one animal owner has even complained about their animal being abused.

The video of Taylor grooming a couple of dogs in August is part of what led to animal cruelty charges. Charges she says are bogus.

"The videos don't tell a story at all. You can't see what's going on. You know that. If you look at my face I'm going 'bad dog, bad dog.' I'm not like being a monster that they're trying to make me out to be. I have love and compassion for these dogs even when I have to spank them for being bad," say Taylor.

Taylor says you're seeing is her disciplining the animals. In fact one she says come to her with a poke collar.

"I'm really just correcting him and making him be good while he's on my table,” said Taylor.

Taylor says she's served thousands of clients with no issues. She believes she treats the dogs like their mother dog, where sometimes the mother dog grabs them by the scruff. Currently she can't have dogs because of the court cases where she believes she'll be vindicated.

We asked her how she’d respond to people calling this abuse and not correction.

“If they call what I do abuse then any person that's ever spanked their dog or corrected their dog is abusive,” said Taylor.

She's currently facing 6 charges of cruelty to a companion animal and is due back in court early next month.