Dog groomers, owners struggling while businesses remain closed

Many small businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and wondering when they'll get back to work, a group that includes dog groomers.

When the stay-at-home orders were first implemented, dog grooming was in the gray area. Owners are still trying to be recognized as an essential business as Ohio begins to open its doors once again.

The owner of Anew Doo Pet Salon, Kim Huling said it can be dangerous for dog owners to attempt grooming on their own and is hoping her business can reopen soon.

"For dogs, maintenance hair and nails is more of a health issue," Huling said. "You have dogs that owners don't trust themselves to clip their nails, don't know how to use scissors and clippers, and when you're getting around a dog's eyes and sanitary area, that's a very delicate area, it can be detrimental."

Huling said there breeds where hair continues to grow and needs to be cut and maintained around their eyes and rear for health reasons.

Huling has been a dog groomer and breeder for 21 years, and this is her only income. She breeds poodles and currently has a new litter and pack of them at home she can still groom on her own.

She was disappointed when grooming was not considered essential and had to close her doors. She was even more disappointed when she noticed retailers like Petco in Bowling Green were still offering grooming services in April.

That's when she contacted the Wood County Health Department, and three days later, those operations were shut down, too.

"It's not fair that big businesses are allowed to continue and the little businesses, we had to shut down," Huling said. "It's a fear that we will lose clientele because they will go to those bigger businesses that are continuing to groom and that they will not come back to us when and if we finally do get to open up again."

All businesses that offer grooming services are expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future, leaving concern for businesses and pet owners alike.