Dog owner's mail delivery suspended

The mail carrier says there us an issue with his dogs. The dogs have gotten out before, and now the postal service won't deliver, even when the dogs are inside.

Brandon Allen's dogs are disabled. One is 70% blind, and the other is recovering after being hit by a car. So Allen gets frustrated that his mail carrier passes him by every day out of fear of his dogs.

After 13abc checked with the post office, we discovered that mail carriers are bitten by dogs often, and there's no way to know if a dog is friendly or not. So if your dog escapes one too many times, your mail will be stopped, and you'll have to pick it up at the post office.

Allen has taken steps to rectify the problem, including moving his mailbox to the street.

"They said that I had a dog issue but I have a privacy fence, I have an electrified dog fence," says Allen.

After 13abc talked to the post office, they agreed to stop by the house to see if Allen has taken the steps necessary to renew service to his home. However, it is the discretion of the post office to not send a carrier to your home if the carrier does not feel safe.