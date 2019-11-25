Dog recovering at local vet clinic after being shot in the face

A disturbing case of alleged animal abuse in Toledo. We want to warn you that some of the images in this story may be upsetting to you.

A dog was found Sunday with a serious injury to his face. He was taken in by The Lucas County Pit Crew and rushed to the vet for emergency care.

It all started when the dog wandered up to some Good Samaritans in Toledo. He was trying to follow them home. They saw his injuries and called police for help.The officer on scene knew the dog needed immediate medical attention.

The dog has been named Cormac. He was taken to West Toledo Animal Hospital. We met him just before he went into surgery Monday afternoon.

According to the vet, everything went well. The vet recovered a bullet from his shoulder, and a number of his teeth had to be taken out. He is expected to lead a happy and healthy life, and be able to eat without a problem once everything has healed.

The bills for Cormac's care will add up quickly. If you'd like to make a donation, we've posted links on our website. Those links also have information about donating food, supplies and your time.

If you have any information about what happened to Cormac, you are asked to call The Toledo Area Humane Society. That number is (419) 891-0705.

