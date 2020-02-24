Dog shocked by manhole cover in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) - A dog owner is upset after he says his dog was shocked by manhole cover.

"In a split second he was spread eagle, all the way down, belly partly on the manhole cover, completely on the ground screaming," Jeff Fines said. "I have never heard him scream like that."

Fines quickly recognized what was happening to his 4-year-old dog, Earl.

"As soon as I grabbed him, I could feel electricity running through my body, and I knew what was happening," he said.

Another dog in the area was severely injured just last month when it was shocked for as long as 10 minutes.

And a dog suffered the same fate late last year when it put its bare paws on an electrified manhole cover.

Fine says he fears a child could be next.

"When the current went through my body, I'm like 190 pounds, a very healthy guy, my body can handle that. Imagine it's a child, someone who's elderly, someone who's frail, who can't handle it," Fines said. "It could've been far worse."

Earl is doing fine. He has a blister on his paw and some burn marks on his belly.

But Fines says his Jack Russell terrier sustained those injuries in a second or two.

Fearing that it could have been much worse, he called 311, spoke with police and had a conversation with his alderman's office.

"I want this to stop, you know, I want the city, and construction companies, and contractors to be aware of the dangers they pose to dogs and kids."

As of Saturday, there had been no comment from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2020 WBBM via CNN. All rights reserved.