Dollar General asking customers to devote first hour of business to senior shoppers

Beginning Tuesday, Dollar General stores across the county and devoting their first hour of business every day to older shoppers.

While they won't close the store to the general public, the retail chain is asking that the first hour of operations be dedicated to senior customers.

The press release said, "In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods."

The company is asking other customers to plan their shopping trips around this window of time.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO said.

Dollar General also announced adjusted hours, with all stores closing one hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock shelves.

There are 28 stores in the Toledo area. You can find a list of stores and their operating hours at the Dollar General website.