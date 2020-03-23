Dollar General expects to add nearly 50,000 new employees by end of April

With the demand for products offered by its stores increasing during the coronavirus outbreak, Dollar General stores announced it plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings here.

While the company anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary, Dollar General said it has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term careers to some of the new employees.

The company operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, including nearly 30 in Toledo, and currently has approximately 143,000 current employees.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”