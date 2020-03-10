Dolphins not coming to Maumee River

On February 17, 2020, a satire website called Snickersee posted a joke web story about bottlenose dolphins coming to Maumee River and bringing dolphin watchers with them.

After numerous phone calls and emails, 13abc would like to officially squash the rumors. There are no dolphins in the Great Lakes. The University of Toledo marine biologist quoted in the story is fictitious. 13abc acquired a statement from a real aquatic scientist at the University of Toledo, Dr. Christine Mayer, professor of ecology. You can read her statement below:

“As a childhood fan of reruns of ‘Flipper,’ nothing would make me happier than dolphins moving into the Maumee River. Unfortunately, the source of this story is a satire website similar to ‘The Onion.’ The story is a joke. We did not participate in the story. There never has been and will never be a population of dolphins in the Great Lakes. Marine mammals do enter the Saint Lawrence River, which connects Lake Ontario to the Atlantic Ocean, but they don’t often travel past the point where the river switches from salt to fresh water. That is about as close as dolphins get to Lake Erie. It is a very long swim and would involve jumping over Niagara Falls. Even Flipper couldn’t do that.

The satire site chose to make up quotes from ‘marine biologists at The University of Toledo.’ However, those of us at UToledo who study the Great Lakes call ourselves ‘aquatic scientists’ because the word ‘marine’ only refers to oceans.

If people are interested in freshwater dolphins, there are a few populations in South America and Asia. The World Wildlife Federation website (https://www.worldwildlife.org/stories/freshwater-dolphin-species-and-facts) says that many of these populations face conservation challenges.”

Snickersee, the website that posted the farcical story, has its motto on the bottom of the page, "Cheap Plastic Shizz On The Internet. Satire, Funny Stories, Videos, Memes, and More."

