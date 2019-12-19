Domestic violence survivor pleads for help as she faces eviction two days before Christmas

She was beaten unconscious with a brick in her front yard this summer by her husband.

Now, she's at risk of being evicted from that same home.

While her attacker, Ramsey Figely, sits behind bars in prison for the next eight to twelve years, Marcia Figley continues to recover and adjust to her new life.

Now, she's begging for help to stay in her home this Christmas.

Marcia Figley is a survivor.

"I didn't physically die in my front yard that day, but a really big part of me did," she said.

Her life forever changed in August. She says her husband chased her around the house and got physically violent.

"He grabbed me by my throat and he picked me up and he slammed me down on the flag pole and that's when he grabbed the paver. I don't really remember much of that. Right before I blacked out he was standing right over me holding a paver above my head and I remember thinking I was going to die," she said through tears.

Marcia says after the attack she was on life support and in the hospital for weeks.

"He messed up my speech. I stuttered for months. He messed up my left knee. He tore my left rotater cuff. I have vision issues," said Marcia.

She continues to struggle with her short term memory and isn't able to work or drive while she recovers. The emotional trauma is taking longer to heal.

"My whole life changed that day and it hasn't ever gotten to go back to normal yet and I'm just waiting, but physically my injuries are getting a lot better. It's just inside it's not," she said.

Marcia says she is on medical leave from her job as a nurse. She's hoping to be cleared to go back to work in January.

"Short term disability is $600. My rent, it's my rent. But, instead I use it to feed my kids and help support my sister and my nephew who had to move here to care for me," said Marcia.

The mother of three has missed rent payments the last three months. Last week, she found an eviction notice on her door. She's due in court on December 23.

"It's not even just that we're being evicted, like it's the day before Christmas and we're already struggling with Christmas. We're struggling," said Marcia.

Marcia told 13abc she called numerous charities and resources asking for assistance, but hasn't had much luck. Now, she's pleading others will donate to help her family stay in their home for the holidays.

"It's hard to go from being the one who can help everyone to needing help and I do," she said.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page to help Marcia pay back the rent she owes.

13abc did speak with co-owner of LaPlante Real Estate which owns her home, and he told us that the goal in court Monday will be to set up a payment plan. He hopes to find a solution that is as positive as possible for Marica and her family.