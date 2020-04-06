Donations Pouring In at St. Luke's Hopsital

In so many ways the idea is to keep people away from hospitals but Stapleton Insurance Group wanted to help the workers at St. Luke's Hospital.

The company purchased 200 meals and delivered them to the hospital at lunch. A hundred from Mancy's Italian Grill and another hundred from Shorty's True American Roadhouse.

"We're all in this together, hopefully everyone can stay home and support efforts like this," said Laura Glover, Marketing Coordinator at Stapleton Insurance Group.

"For our staff taking care of COVID-19 patients, normally they go to the cafeteria, but we don't want them to do that, this way I can deliver food right to them... It's really helping keep our staff safe," said Kelle Pack, Foundation President.

Kella also wants you to call her if you are planning to make a donation, She does not want people showing up unannounced. Kelle can be reached at 419-893- 5961.