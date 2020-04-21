Donations from mulch sales to food bank

As we get into gardening season, one thing on a lot of peoples’ minds right now is where to get their mulch. This local business is making it easy for you to do that, and put your money toward a good cause.

Andrew Kramp owns Renewed Outdoors. He says he looks for every opportunity to help the community. He says, “We’ve worked with a few smaller 4-H clubs in the past. We still have a couple that are going on right now, but we haven’t donated to a large organization like this in the past.”

Just a few weeks ago, Kramp was planning to help out the local schools. But as districts remain closed for the year, he wanted to find another way to give back, instead of giving up. He explains, “We had a couple of opportunities with schools for fundraisers, so Todd, my business development manager and I were looking for a way to give back to the community. So, this is what we came up with.”

Kramp says 20% of all business will go directly to the Northwest Ohio Food Bank. All you have to do is buy what you need. “We have all-natural, and then we have black, brown and red-colored,” says Kramp. “We also do topsoil and compost as well. But we manufacture our own supplies here in Perrysburg, and everything we sell is our manufactured product, all out of recycled yard waste and bark products.”

Renewed outdoors has two locations in Perrysburg: one on Dixie Highway, and this one on Avenue Road, where Lucky Farmers used to be. And he’s making donations all season. He tells 13abc, “Usually our prime time is between now and Memorial Day, so we’re hitting that target, too. So, hopefully, the weather keeps us going well and we can give quite a bit back.”

Kramp says that he hopes to raise $5,000 through Mother’s Day.