Downtown Monroe displays signs of hope for community

From First Street to Front Street, downtown Monroe businesses are lined with white ribbon outside their storefronts.

The movement is meant to show support for healthcare workers, and others in the community by lifting the spirits of those driving by on the otherwise empty streets.

The Downtown Monroe Michigan Business Network got the idea from a family member who had the extra material, displaying the symbol in her front yard.

"She made a bunch of the white ribbons to symbolize hope for downtown and hope for our community and for all the health care workers that are on the front lines for this," says Secretary of the network and local insurance agency owner Chip Williams. "It's the kind of thing that Monroe people do. We just ban together when times get tough."

There are currently over 120 coronavirus cases in Monroe County, according to the health department. The first case was found less than a month ago, back on March 14th.

Despite the growing pandemic, the town still wanted to show solidarity.

Tino and Marc Amaya, owners of Amaya's Fresh Mexican Grill, said community support for them has been huge.

"We've got a lot of community involvement with coming in for carry-outs, deliveries, it's been really busy for us. We're actually taking in donations and donating meals to the hospitals here and first responders," says Marc.

The brothers add they'll be donating meals to feed the Monroe Police Department and EMS tonight.

"The bows were just kind of an added benefit to what we were already doing," says Tino. "I think its something that really stands out and it shows our support for the medical team not just here in Monroe but this is a nationwide thing that we all need to be conscious of."

