Downtown Perrysburg businesses resubmitting plans for DORA

In downtown Perrysburg, bars and restaurants are banding together in hopes of bringing in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA.

"What we're looking for is people to come down, enjoy themselves, cut loose, shop," Swig co-owner Tony Bilancini said.

Bilancini says business is good at his downtown restaurant, but he thinks having a DORA nearby would only elevate things.

"The family, and the entertainment and--the 'feel' of Perrysburg we believe is set here," Bilancini said.

Last spring, Bilancini and other business owners submitted plans for a downtown DORA to the city, but around the same time Levis Commons also put together a proposal.

Based on state law, Perrysburg's population only allows for one, and Mayor Tom Mackin ultimately backed Levis Commons' plan. Despite that, council voted in October to reject the shopping center's proposal, which opened up the field once again.

Now, downtown Perrysburg businesses are reworking their plan with hopes that Louisiana Avenue is the next spot where you can walk around with an open drink.

"Just like every other [cities] that have DORA it is right downtown," Bilancini said. "It's the heart, it's the pulse."

It's not just business owners who want to see a DORA go in. Others like Randy Sikorski see an outdoor refreshment area as a win-win.

"I think it's a lot of fun to be outside, and I think Perrysburg will get a lot more people," Sikorski said. "It's going to bring people in if [the city] lets them come outside and sit out on the patio or walk a certain area."

But there's still a long way to go before a DORA becomes a reality, and those like Bilancini say they're hopeful this time around.

"It's the blood of Perrysburg, and I think that's why we're submitting this," Bilancini said.

The group of downtown business owners are set to meet on Monday for a final review of their DORA application. The paperwork will then be submitted to the mayor's office later in the week.