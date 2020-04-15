Downtown Toledo restaurant converts to online grocery store

Restaurants across the country have had to adapt for customers to order carry-out and delivery during the COVID-19 crisis.

Downtown Toledo's Fowl & Fodder has gone a step further, converting itself into an online grocery store, calling it the 4-1-DINE Market.

The store offers everyday staples like bread, milk, eggs, butter, and produce along with harder to find items like toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning products.

Meal kits are also available if people stuck at home are looking for something to cook together as a family.

Customers can shop online throughout the week, with delivery and pick-up days on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Delivery is available within a 15-mile radius of downtown for a $75 minimum purchase, plus a $4.19 delivery fee.

Fowl & Fodder has also partnered with the nonprofit Mosiac Ministries to create the 4-1-DINE Community Care Fund. The fund will help those struggling with food insecurity due to financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

In addition, the restaurant is participating in 4-1-9 Day, hoping to raise $41,900 by this Sunday.

To start shopping, or find more information about how to donate, click here.