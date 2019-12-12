Dozens of area schools are now on the EDCHOICE list

Sylvania Schools has three elementary schools who did not meet certain standards on the state test.

And now they are on the EDCHOICE list.

Including Hill View.

"I want parents to know that we received a c on our state report card so we are not a failing school, we have a great education that we are giving. Our third graders scored so well, it's difficult to keep that progress up.'

"We had over 68 percent of our students last year are at accelerated or advanced in the third grade. We set the bar high and that's the hard measure with value added, just trying to explain that to people."

Northwest Ohio families are invited to attend the School Choice Fair at the Fransican Center at Lourdes University on January 25th from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Edchoice is the state-funded education scholarship program that provides opportunities for Ohio students who are assigned to under performing schools to attend participating private schools with financial assistance.

The EDCHOICE scholarship amount is 4650 per yer for grades K-8th.

6,000 per year for grades 9-12.

The following schools are on the list for the 2020-20-21 school year.

ANTHONY WAYNE

Waterville, Whitehouse Primaries

BOWLING GREEN

Crim and Kenwood

LAKE

Lake Middle and High school

NORTHWOOD

Northwood Elementary and High school

OREGON

Eisenhower and Jerusalem

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield High School

SWANTON

Swanton Elementary and High school

SYLVANIA

Hillview, Stranahan, Whiteford elementaries

TPS SCHOOL DISTRICT

WASHINGTON LOCAL