Dr. Acton steps down as Ohio Director of Health, will serve as advisor

Dr. Amy Acton, who had become a breakout star of Governor Mike DeWine's daily coronavirus briefings, resigned as Ohio Director of Health Thursday.

DeWine made the announcement at the Thursday briefing, referencing one of the phrases Dr. Acton had made famous as she went about educating Ohioans about the dangers of COVID-19, and the ways in which they could prevent it every day.

"It’s true, not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear a white coat embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton," DeWine said.

Dr. Acton will now serve as DeWine's Chief Health Advisor. Lance Himes will service as interim director until an official replacement is found.

When asked why she was resigning, Dr. Acton said she was basically doing three jobs at the same time, making reference to work at ODH, other responsibilities as Director of Health as well as being a very visible member of Governor DeWine's coronavirus team. "I'm a person that wants to do the best I can, and not short change any thing."