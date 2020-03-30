Dr. Amy Acton informs, inspires as she leads Ohio's coronavirus response

Ohio's Health Director has become the breakout star of Governor Mike DeWine's daily coronavirus press conferences.

So much so that the governor's office put together a video of submissions from children from throughout the state trying to emulate Dr. Amy Acton in their own way.

Happy #NationalDoctorDay. We want to especially thank @DrAmyActon today. She is nothing short of amazing. She has been our beacon of hope and determination. Watch below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3O4JqBhV5f — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 30, 2020

The video begins with Dr. Acton's now famous call to Ohioans: "I want all of you at home to don your cape, keep being a force for good."

A sequence of videos and pictures of mostly young girls, wearing capes or doctor jackets and play-acting as Dr. Acton at a podium, speaking thousands of Ohio citizens every day.